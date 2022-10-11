Chocolate paratha topped with vanilla ice cream divides Internet. Would you try it?

Another day and yet another fusion food video that may leave you with thoughts. This time, the video shows chocolate paratha filled with chocolate chips and topped with vanilla ice cream. The video has sparked a debate among netizens. While some said they would love to try it, others were not so convinced.

Shikha Shetty, a digital content creator, posted the video on her Instagram page. “This combination will blow your mind!!! Chocolate Paratha with Vanilla Ice cream & Chocolate Chips… Try it and thank me later,” she wrote while sharing the video.

The clip opens to show a person filling chocolate chips in a dough and using a rolling pin to shape it into a paratha. After making the dish, the person tops it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and garnishes it with chocolate sauce.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.8 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered nearly 3,900 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“Will surely try it,” posted an Instagram user. “Only you can come up with such unique combinations!!!!! I shall definitely try this and let you know,” shared another. “No. Thanks,” expressed a third. “Big no,” wrote a fourth.