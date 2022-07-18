Christopher Nolan's hand-drawn plot map for Inception goes viral. See pic

'Complex plot' and 'flawless cinematography' are the words we hear when it comes to Christopher Nolan's Inception. And a recent find related to the film and its director has taken the Internet by storm. Shared on Twitter, Inception's plot map by the director has left netizens both confused and amused. The hand-drawn plot map might prompt you to take a look at it more than once.

"A rare find for my fellow movie nerds. This is Christopher Nolan's hand-drawn plot map for his film Inception," reads the caption of the image shared on Twitter by writer Julian Shapiro. He attributed the plot map to the book The Nolan Variations: The Movies, Mysteries, and Marvels of Christopher Nolan, written by Tom Shone. The Twitter post shows Christopher Nolan's scribbling of the plot map for Inception.

Take a look at the tweet below:

A rare find for my fellow movie nerds.



This is Christopher Nolan’s hand drawn plot map for his film Inception. pic.twitter.com/XryPvlvqYp — Julian Shapiro (@Julian) July 15, 2022

Since being shared a day ago, the tweet has gained over 20,400 likes and more than 2,851 retweets. The share has also prompted people to flock to the comments section to share their thoughts.

"Not a movie nerd, but I often wonder how some movies like Inception, are planned out! This is cool!" shared an individual. "I don't see directions to a good restaurant," joked another. "I just watched that movie for the third time. Having seen all of the kinetic stuff before, it was less distracting, so it's finally able to focus on what was going on and the plot. Now I finally understand that movie. Thanks, Christopher Nolan for a real brain workout," shared a third.