CIA shares image of an island county, asks people to identify it. Can you?

If you’re someone who follows the Twitter profile of CIA, you may be well aware of the varied posts they share. Every now and then, they tweet brain teasers or quizzes that engage people in the fun game of finding the answers. Just like their latest one involving an island country.

The foreign intelligence service of the federal government of the United States conducted a Twitter poll and asked people to identify the place shown in an image they shared.

“What island country is this?” they wrote. Alongside, they also dropped a hint about the place. “Hint: It is one of the first to celebrate New Year's Day each year, and it is four times the size of Washington, DC,” the agency wrote. The Twitter poll is complete with three options for people to choose from. They’re Iceland, Kiribati, and Samoa.

Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 600 likes. It has also received tons of comments from people who tried guessing the place. While some of them came up with the right answer, others were off the mark. At the end of the poll people selected Samoa as the correct answer. Do you think it is?

In a following tweet, on the same post, CIA revealed the correct answer. They wrote:

Were you able to answer correctly?

