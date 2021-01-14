CIA shares image of an island county, asks people to identify it. Can you?
If you’re someone who follows the Twitter profile of CIA, you may be well aware of the varied posts they share. Every now and then, they tweet brain teasers or quizzes that engage people in the fun game of finding the answers. Just like their latest one involving an island country.
The foreign intelligence service of the federal government of the United States conducted a Twitter poll and asked people to identify the place shown in an image they shared.
“What island country is this?” they wrote. Alongside, they also dropped a hint about the place. “Hint: It is one of the first to celebrate New Year's Day each year, and it is four times the size of Washington, DC,” the agency wrote. The Twitter poll is complete with three options for people to choose from. They’re Iceland, Kiribati, and Samoa.
Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 600 likes. It has also received tons of comments from people who tried guessing the place. While some of them came up with the right answer, others were off the mark. At the end of the poll people selected Samoa as the correct answer. Do you think it is?
In a following tweet, on the same post, CIA revealed the correct answer. They wrote:
Were you able to answer correctly?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sweden unveils Greta Thunberg stamp as part of series focusing on environment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elephant ‘talks’ to mahout in this super sweet video. Seen it yet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Director’s miniature movie theater wows people. Clip ends with sweet twist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Clyde the ostrich goes for a stroll, cop ‘escorts’ him home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CIA shares image of an island county, asks people to identify it. Can you?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pasta to biscuit: Yellow grub becomes EU's first insect food
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video of a herd of deer frolicking in snow is an instant mood lifter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka reptile expert narrowly avoids being bitten by cobra while rescuing it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman gifts foster daughter a car on her birthday. Her reaction is precious
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Artist in Hyderabad crafts miniature gold kite, silver face mask
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Officials join hands to bring back bird species from brink of extinction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mom’s ecstatic reaction to son passing bar exam is beyond wholesome. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People can’t stop gushing over the way this rescued dog looks at its human
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AI-powered collar that can detect 5 emotions tells dog parents what is in a bark
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Police shares Da Vinci code of 'safety'. Seen it yet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox