Cincinnati Zoo shares special post for Hudo the Komodo dragon’s 18th birthday. Check it out

In celebration of Hudo the Komodo dragon’s 18th birthday, Cincinnati Zoo shared a super sweet picture of the lizard. The snapshot, which shows the Komodo dragon looking rather excited, is accompanied by some informative text. Seeing the Instagram post may just make you smile.

Cincinnati Zoo shared this post on their official Instagram account on January 14. "Please wish Hudo a Happy 18th Birthday today! Hudo is the grandson of Naga, one of a pair of Komodo dragons that came to Cincinnati as a gift from President Suharto of Indonesia to U.S. President George W. Bush in 1990. The world’s largest lizard has a pretty hefty appetite, eating up to 80% of its body weight at a single meal," reads the text shared alongside the post.

Check out the entire post below:

If seeing that image left you with a big smile on your face, then know that you're not alone. Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform just a little over an hour ago, this post has captured the attention of netizens. It currently has more than 4,600 likes and has simultaneously accumulated many appreciative comments. Given the post's high cuteness quotient, it is no surprise that these numbers are quickly rising.

Here's what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, "Happy Birthday Hudo. Hope it rocks BIG TIME".

Another individual wrote, "I love him. I'd like to see him in action". “Happy Birthday, handsome!” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on the share?