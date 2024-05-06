 Class 4 student in Gujarat scores 212 marks out of 200 in Mathematics, investigation underway | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Class 4 student in Gujarat scores 212 marks out of 200 in Mathematics, investigation underway

ByArfa Javaid
May 06, 2024 09:33 PM IST

The now-viral mark sheet shows a student studying at a primary school in Gujarat being awarded 212 marks out of 200 in Mathematics.

A fourth-grade student studying at a primary school in Gujarat’s Kharasana village, Jhalod Taluka, scored more than the total marks in two subjects. This has sparked a discussion on social media and raised concerns over the quality of education being provided in the school.

The student got more than 200 marks in Gujarati and Mathematics. (X/@Singh76723975)
The student got more than 200 marks in Gujarati and Mathematics. (X/@Singh76723975)

Read| Students in UP pass after writing ‘Jai Shree Ram’, cricketers’ names in answer sheets. Professors dismissed

Vanshiben Manishbhai scored 211 and 212 marks in Gujarati and Mathematics, respectively. The total marks for these subjects were 200.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to a report by India Today, the glaring error occurred during the compilation of the result. However, the student was later given the revised mark sheet, where the scores were corrected to 191 and 190 for Gujarati and Mathematics, respectively. The marks for the remaining subjects were not revised, and the total marks were later changed to 934 from 956.

The now-viral mark sheet shows Manishbhai scoring A in all the subjects - Gujarati, Mathematics, Environment, Hindi and English.

Take a look at the mark sheet below:

The discrepancy came to light when Manishbhai, who scored 93.40 per cent marks, showed her mark sheet to her parents.

The outlet further reported that an investigation into the matter is underway to determine the cause of this glaring error.

Also Read| Student answers questions with songs in exam, teacher leaves this remark

Earlier, in 2023, Mumbai University got its maths wrong in the mathematics examination and awarded 115 marks out of 100 to its student Ayesha Ansari. Another student, Ammara Ansari, scored 105 marks. Ashfa Khan got 101 marks, Maria Momin got 109 marks, Rifa Momin got 111 marks, and Asia Shaikh got 106 marks. All errors happened in the Group Theory subject of the fifth semester of the course.

In response to this, a university official said, “A technical error has occurred in the software. That the mistake will be rectified and the revised results for those students will be issued.”

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

News / Trending / Class 4 student in Gujarat scores 212 marks out of 200 in Mathematics, investigation underway
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On