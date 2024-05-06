Class 4 student in Gujarat scores 212 marks out of 200 in Mathematics, investigation underway

A fourth-grade student studying at a primary school in Gujarat’s Kharasana village, Jhalod Taluka, scored more than the total marks in two subjects. This has sparked a discussion on social media and raised concerns over the quality of education being provided in the school. The student got more than 200 marks in Gujarati and Mathematics. (X/@Singh76723975)

Vanshiben Manishbhai scored 211 and 212 marks in Gujarati and Mathematics, respectively. The total marks for these subjects were 200.

According to a report by India Today, the glaring error occurred during the compilation of the result. However, the student was later given the revised mark sheet, where the scores were corrected to 191 and 190 for Gujarati and Mathematics, respectively. The marks for the remaining subjects were not revised, and the total marks were later changed to 934 from 956.

The now-viral mark sheet shows Manishbhai scoring A in all the subjects - Gujarati, Mathematics, Environment, Hindi and English.

Take a look at the mark sheet below:

The discrepancy came to light when Manishbhai, who scored 93.40 per cent marks, showed her mark sheet to her parents.

The outlet further reported that an investigation into the matter is underway to determine the cause of this glaring error.

Earlier, in 2023, Mumbai University got its maths wrong in the mathematics examination and awarded 115 marks out of 100 to its student Ayesha Ansari. Another student, Ammara Ansari, scored 105 marks. Ashfa Khan got 101 marks, Maria Momin got 109 marks, Rifa Momin got 111 marks, and Asia Shaikh got 106 marks. All errors happened in the Group Theory subject of the fifth semester of the course.

In response to this, a university official said, “A technical error has occurred in the software. That the mistake will be rectified and the revised results for those students will be issued.”