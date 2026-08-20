‘Cleaner and safer’: Foreign tourists praise Delhi Metro over Western underground systems

Two foreign travellers have shared their experience of using the Delhi Metro, praising its cleanliness, security and facilities for women. They compared the network with underground transport systems in Western cities and said they felt particularly comfortable during rush hour.

Tourists highlight Delhi Metro’s safety measures. (Instagram/@nomadiclovers_)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The post was shared by Instagram user @nomadiclovers_. In the caption, they wrote, “Delhi Metro is genuinely cleaner and safer than a lot of Western underground systems, and here's what stood out.”

They highlighted the security arrangements at Delhi Metro stations, including baggage scanners, metal detectors and separate security queues for women.

“The air conditioning is on the second you step into the station, not just the train, which honestly ruined us for every hot, stuffy underground platform we'll ever stand on again,” they wrote.

The travellers also praised the women-only coach available on Delhi Metro trains. They said the first coach is reserved for women and is clearly marked with pink signage on the platform.

(Also Read: How a candidate with ‘terrible English’ became a Mumbai founder’s top employee: ‘He’s my best hire’)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “The part that impressed us most: the first coach of every train is reserved for women only,” they wrote, adding that the arrangement made them feel more relaxed while travelling during rush hour. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The part that impressed us most: the first coach of every train is reserved for women only,” they wrote, adding that the arrangement made them feel more relaxed while travelling during rush hour. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“As two women travelling together, having that option genuinely changed how relaxed we felt during rush hour,” they said.

They also acknowledged that some people may consider the arrangement extreme but argued that it could help address concerns about harassment on public transport.

“Maybe it sounds extreme to some, but with how often women get harassed on metros across European cities, we don't think it is,” they wrote.

Take a look:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Internet reacts to Delhi Metro praise

The post drew several reactions, with some users agreeing with the travellers’ assessment of the Delhi Metro.

One person offered to help them during their stay, writing, “If you guys need any help in Delhi, let me know. I am available on weekends.”

Another user pointed out a rule concerning photography and videos inside the Metro, saying, “It’s actually illegal to shoot videos in the Metro, so try to be a little discreet.”

(Also Read: ‘How do we expect to do good work?’ Bengaluru CEO says his 17 km commute took 2 hours)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Delhi Metro is really good! It’s secure, clean and fast,” another person commented.

A user also compared the system with London’s Underground, writing, “They should start with having clean seats in London Underground.”

However, not all comments focused on the Metro itself. One user discussed the relatively lower cost of living in India for foreign visitors, while another raised a question about the practical challenges of enforcing women-only carriages.