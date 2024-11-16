Menu Explore
Coldplay fans use multiple devices while trying to book Ahmedabad concert tickets: 'The hype is real'

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Nov 16, 2024 12:20 PM IST

Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert tickets went live, but fans faced long queues on BookMyShow. Many used multiple devices, yet still struggled to secure tickets.

The anticipation for Coldplay’s recently announced fourth concert in Ahmedabad reached its peak as ticket bookings opened at noon on Saturday. However, excitement soon turned to frustration as fans found themselves in virtual queues running into the hundreds of thousands on BookMyShow. This follows a familiar pattern from last month when tickets for Coldplay’s three concerts in Mumbai were released. Despite multiple booking attempts, fans were faced with staggering queues, some reportedly as high as 800,000.

Coldplay fans use multiple devices to secure tickets for Ahmedabad concert. (X/@SDETguy)
Coldplay fans use multiple devices to secure tickets for Ahmedabad concert. (X/@SDETguy)

Multiple devices, same disappointment

Determined not to miss out again, many fans employed an array of laptops and smartphones in a bid to secure their spot at the Ahmedabad concert. Social media platform X was soon flooded with posts detailing their struggles. Check some tweets here:

Fans took to social media to vent their frustration. Memes, sarcastic remarks, and disappointed tweets became the order of the day, with some users jokingly comparing the ticket-buying process to winning a lottery. Screenshots showing the daunting numbers in the queue and devices set up in parallel added a touch of humour to the disheartening experience.

Coldplay’s highly anticipated India tour

The British band’s upcoming India tour has been one of the most awaited events of 2025. Initially, Coldplay announced two shows on January 18 and 19 at Mumbai’s DY Patil Sports Stadium, followed by a third performance on January 21 due to overwhelming demand. Now, with the addition of a fourth show in Ahmedabad, fans have another chance, albeit amid fierce competition.

Ticketing controversy and investigation

The announcement of the Ahmedabad concert comes amidst a backdrop of controversy. Reports of black market ticket sales following the rapid sell-out of the Mumbai shows led to an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate.

