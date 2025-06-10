Colorado woman who ‘died for 8 minutes’ claims her soul floated over her lifeless body

A woman who was clinically dead for eight minutes made bold claims about what she saw during that time, reported the DailyMail. The woman claimed that she felt at peace and saw her soul float over her lifeless body. She further went on to say that “death is an illusion”. 33-year-old Brianna Lafferty from the USA made bold claims about death and consciousness. (Instagram/@bri_0nic)

33-year-old Brianna Lafferty, hailing from Colorado, said that her body “gave up” from a neurological disorder known as myoclonus dystonia. She said that following this, a voice asked her if she was ready, and then she lost full physical awareness. She explained that soon after that, she felt her soul floating above her lifeless body.

“I was suddenly separated from my physical body”, Lafferty told the outlet, adding, “There was no pain, just a deep sense of peace and clarity. This detachment from my physical form made me realize how temporary and fragile our human experience is.”

“Death is an illusion because our soul never dies. Our consciousness remains alive. And our very essence simply transforms", she added. She continued, “I did not see or remember my human self. I was completely still, yet I felt fully alive, aware, and more myself than ever before.”

“There's a presence, or intelligence, higher than ourselves that guides and watches over us with unconditional love,” she recalled while sharing her surreal experience.

What happens during a near-death experience (NDE)?

They are complex and not fully understood. However, scientists have collected testimonials from thousands of people who went through NDEs. According to a report by the BCC, there are certain common themes in their experiences. They include out-of-body experiences, undertaking life review, seeing a bright light, feeling at peace, experiencing relief, and entering a tunnel.

As per a report by the University of Virginia, “Near-death experiences (NDEs) are intensely vivid and often life-transforming experiences, many of which occur under extreme physiological conditions such as trauma, ceasing of brain activity, deep general anesthesia or cardiac arrest in which no awareness or sensory experiences should be possible according to the prevailing views in neuroscience.”