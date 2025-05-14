Colorado woman who survived four cancer battles killed by stray bullet in her home

A Colorado mother who battled breast cancer four times has died after being struck by a stray bullet inside her home, according to a report by The People. A Colorado mother died after a stray bullet struck her at home. (Representational image/Pixabay)

Jennifer James, 49, a single mother of four, passed away on April 28 in Berthoud, Colorado – a quiet town roughly 50 miles north of Denver – after a bullet entered her house and struck her as she sat inside. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) confirmed the news in a statement on Facebook.

Check out the post here:

Lifesaving efforts in vain

Authorities were called to the scene at around 11:20 pm local time. First responders, including deputies from LCSO and a Colorado State Patrol trooper, immediately rendered first aid. Despite their efforts, James was pronounced dead at the scene. Several other individuals were in the home at the time, but no one else was injured.

Suspect identified and arrested

According to local station KDVR, police identified 20-year-old Ebenezer Worku as a suspect through surveillance footage captured from neighbouring homes. He was taken into custody on May 1 and allegedly admitted to firing the gun.

Worku told detectives he was cleaning his firearm in a car when it discharged outside the driver’s side window. He claimed he was unaware there was a live round in the chamber and believed the bullets would strike a wall, according to the affidavit cited by KDVR.

After the incident, Worku reportedly turned off the vehicle’s lights and left the area to avoid drawing attention.

He now faces a charge of first-degree murder – extreme indifference – and is being held in the Larimer County Jail on a $1.25 million cash-only bond. A disposition hearing is scheduled for June 6. The sheriff’s office confirmed the investigation remains active.

As per the outlet, Jennifer James was known for her strength and generous spirit. Friends shared that she had been fighting cancer for the fifth time and undergoing chemotherapy at the time of her death.

“Jennifer was the epitome of sunshine. Anyone who knew her thought of her as the nicest person they had known,” wrote close friend Juliána King on a GoFundMe page launched to support James’ four children.

King added, “Jennifer was an incredible human being and was loved by so many people.”