Colours to wear on 9 days of Navratri: Granny shows younger generation how to celebrate in style

Navratri, a festival dedicated to Goddess Durga, has started and will end with Dussehra. Devotees are celebrating the days with enthusiasm and dedication. Some are also taking to social media to show how they are celebrating. Among them is an elderly woman who gave a masterclass to the younger generation on the colours to wear on nine days of the festival. 9 colours of Navratri: Granny's video on different attire for the festival is viral. (Instagram/@tales.by.granny)

Lalitha Narayanaswami, who runs an Instagram page called @tales.by.granny, shared the video. In the caption, she listed the hues one should pick for each day of Navratri.

“Happy Navratri to all my children & grandchildren! God bless you all with health, wealth & prosperity! May all the virtues of Nav Durga (9 Durga avatars) be with you, always! Yours lovingly,” she wrote and signed off by adding Paati (granny).

Take a look at the beautiful video she shared:

Granny receives love on social media:

“Aye, you glorious, beautiful woman! A very happy Navratri to you and the entire family. Namaskarams,” expressed an Instagram user. Another added, “The cutest colourful post.”

A third commented, “This is so lovely. You’re an inspiration to everyone, dear Paati. Keep cheering us.” A fourth expressed, “This is so cute.” A fifth wrote, “Cute and graceful.”

While some excitedly wrote “Happy Navratri”, others posted love emoticons to show appreciation.

Each colour attributed to a day of Navratri has a meaning and significance. It is believed that wearing a particular colour on a specific day enhances the festive spirit, creating a connection between the devotees and the divine energy of the Goddess.

What are your thoughts on this video shared by the elderly woman about the colours of Navratri?