‘Come home, we have UPI’: Indians share memes, posts for NRIs after Trump's immigration order

ByMuskaan Sharma
Jan 22, 2025 01:30 PM IST

Trump's executive order on immigration and citizenship has triggered a flurry of memes and post on NRIs.

Soon after he was sworn in as the 47th US president, Donald Trump signed a barrage of major executive orders and directives on criminal pardons and immigration. The 78-year-old Republican leader signed an order to end automatic birthright citizenship for children of non-permanent residents.

People from the Indian American diaspora dance in joy during of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's last US visit. (File)(ANI )
People from the Indian American diaspora dance in joy during of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's last US visit. (File)(ANI )

This decision will mean a major shift in the US immigration policy and could hurt millions of Indians in America who are living there on temporary visas. Soon after, India announced that it is planning to repatriate 18,000 of its citizens living illegally in the US.

Although the exact impact of the executive orders on Indians in the US is still unclear, many Indians back home have started sharing memes and posts. Some are genuine, but most are playfully urging them to return to India while highlighting the country's developmental achievements over the years.

Here are some of the viral posts by Indians:

"So many NRIs talking up India, that it’s all paradise on wheels here. Thanks to Trump, you chaps can now come home and savour these joys!" said one user.

"Indian Americans are finally realizing what Jewish Americans have known for decades: Just because you love this country doesn't mean it has to love you back. If you are American of Indian heritage and love America, it is time to fight, fight, fight," opined another user.

One user even joked that the only way for Indian to stay in US is by marrying US women. "Trump just told half a billion Indian men that the only way they'll get their American dream is by marrying American women. The Wignats are about to witness something they hadn't before," he said.

One entrepreneur claimed that his friends in US are looking forward to returning to India. "Spoke with some NRI friends in the US. They showed great happiness in the fact that due to the huge uncertainty, they will now leave America, and return home to India with their entire family, for ever. They are now beginning to liquidate their assets and remitting everything back home. Good for India. Let's have all of them back," wrote Sandeep Manudhane.

One user even warned that with all the high earning and highly educated Indians returning home, employment rates will shoot up. "Arey tum log itna khush kyo ho rahe ho, sare H1B candidates India wapas aagaye to tumhare liye jobs nahi bachengi," he said.

Another proposed an alternative country to move into. "Dubai - No citizenship, 10 year golden visa - unlimited freedom, easy renewal. US - No citizenship, 3 year visa - limited freedom, painful renewal," he wrote.

(Also read: 18,000 Indians living in US to be brought back to placate Trump: Report)

See More
