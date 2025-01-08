Content creator shocked to find five-storey Bata store in Prague: 'It's a luxury brand?'

A man from Singapore was shocked to see the offerings at a flagship Bata store in Prague and shared a video of him exploring the five-storey building in Czech Republic. Content creator Thomas Kopankiewicz opens the video by saying that he was walking in Prague when he discovered the familiar store. Content creator Thomas Kopankiewicz opens the video by saying that he was walking in Prague when he discovered the Bata store.(Instagram/heythomask)

"In Singapore, we know Bata as a BuyAndThrowAway brand. Here in Prague, they have a five-storey flagship store. Let's go check it out, I'm skeptical," he said in the video.

Once inside the store, he shows a 360 degree view of the footwear on display, choosing to explore items that appear unusual for the store to have. Picking up a pair of fur boots, he says, "Even Yeezy's can't come up with these," poking fun at rapper Kanye West's footwear brand.

‘Balenciaga who?’

Apart from shoes, the content content was surprised to find leather jackets inside the store as well along with clutch bags along with knee-high snake skin boots. "Balenciaga, who?" he remarked, showing sneakers with snake skin panels and a Bata logo.

Take a look at the viral video here:

"ITS MUCH BATA HERE. Also, TIL BATA is a luxury brand? WHUT, it can't just be me who totally misinterpreted their branding right?!" he wrote in the caption.

Internet shocked by video

The video garnered a whopping 3.7 million views. "Bata is a unique brand. No matter from which country you are, people will assume it's a local brand," said one user.

Many users were surprised by Kopankiewicz calling it a BuyAndThrowAway brand. Indian users said they know Bata as one of the most iconic footwear brands in the Indian market. For many, the brand was synonymous with affordable, durable, and high-quality footwear.

"What do you mean. In India, Bata is worshipped. My shoes are older than my cat," said another user. Others were also surprised to now that Bata was not an Indian brand and was started in the Czech Republic.

