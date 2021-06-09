Cop comes across skunk with cup stuck on its head, saves the animal. Watch

“What do you get when a Police officer and a skunk cross? Law and Odour,” this is how a witty caption of a sweet animal rescue video starts. This clip with a happy ending has now won people over. It shows how a policeman rescued a skunk that had its head stuck in a cup.

Peel Regional Police took to Facebook to share the video. “Great job by Constable Zamani for taking this high risk task and helping out a furry friend in need,’ they further wrote in the caption. Additionally, they reminded people not to litter to keep the community safe and clean.

The video opens to show the animal with a cup stuck on its head. Within moments, the police officer, very carefully, removes the cup. The video ends with the animal running away after being rescued.

Take a look at the video:

Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 1.1 lakh views – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. They couldn’t stop appreciating the officer’s gesture.

“You could learn a thing or two from this guy,” wrote a Facebook user. “You got it officer! Much respect to you and your colleagues,” shared another. “Thanks for helping the skunk, aka stinker.... I am happy he didn't spray you because you would be walking back to base,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the rescue video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

facebook Topics