Cop dad saluted his daughter, pic went viral. She shares the story behind it

This image went all kinds of viral in January.(Instagram/@officialhumansofbombay)
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:39 PM IST

A heartwarming picture of a father saluting his cop daughter went all sorts of viral last month. The image is of Deputy Superintendent of Police Jessi Prasanti and her father, Circle Inspector Shyam Sundar - both from Andhra Pradesh Police Department. Now, Prasanti has unveiled the story behind the sweet picture in a post shared on Humans of Bombay official Instagram page. She also shared how Reddy has always been an inspiration for her and the reason why she decided to join the police forces.

“Every morning, I’d wake up to see him impeccably dressed, ready to leave for work. Once, when I went with him for patrolling, I saw everyone saluting him. I didn’t understand the meaning, but since that day even I started saluting him every morning! But it was when I was older that I truly understood the risks he took & the sacrifices he made. He was the senior who always prioritised his team & made sure everyone got home safe before he did. He’s had countless sleepless nights & missed hundreds of meals for his duty,” she says in the post.

“I think my moment of validation came when we were on duty together & I was the officer-in-charge. When he reached the location, I was already there, police-ing my way through the patrolling. I don’t know what it was; perhaps it was seeing me in action for the first time, but mid duty, he stood up & saluted me! And even though I'd been a police officer since a year by then, that was the day I actually believed it,” she explains about the now-viral picture.

The rest of the post gives snippets of how her life has been after joining the police department. The share is complete with images of the father-daughter duo.

Take a look at the entire post here:

Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 42,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. People couldn’t stop sharing all sorts of comments on the post. They were elated to know about the heartening story.

“Commendable. Hardworking duo,” wrote an Instagram user. “The proud moment of wearing a vardi. Proud Dad,” shared another. “Salute to you, your father and other right-minded officers! Always great to see such genuine people in vardi,” said a third.

What do you think of the sweet tale?

