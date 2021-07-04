Home / Trending / Cop in Jammu and Kashmir carries elderly man on his back uphill to help him reach vaccination centre
An SPO carrying an elderly man in Jammu and Kashmir.(Twiiter/@DrJitendraSingh)
An SPO carrying an elderly man in Jammu and Kashmir.(Twiiter/@DrJitendraSingh)
trending

Cop in Jammu and Kashmir carries elderly man on his back uphill to help him reach vaccination centre

Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh shared the video on Twitter.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 01:45 PM IST

A policeman named Mohan Singh from district Reasi in Jammu and Kashmir is gaining tons of praise from netizens after a video of him helping an elderly man to get to a vaccination centre was shared online. Posted on Twitter by union minister Dr Jitendra Singh, the video shows the police official carrying the man on his back while climbing a hilly region.

“Proud of our frontline warrior SPO Mohan Singh from district #Reasi who helped 72 year old Abdul Gani by lifting him on his shoulder to get vaccinated,” the union minister wrote along while sharing the clip. His post is complete with the hashtag #IndiaFightsCorona.

Take a look at the incredible video:

Since being posted, the clip has gathered more than 6,600 views – and counting. The post has additionally accumulated nearly 500 likes. People have also shared appreciative comments.

“Salute the jawan,” wrote a Twitter user. “Great. This gentleman should be honoured, so that his moral gets boosted,” shared another. “I salute the gentleman, committed to the mission,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jammu annd kashmir twitter union minister jitendra singh + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.