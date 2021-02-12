Corowa-kun: Cartoon dog spreads awareness about Covid-19 vaccine in Japan
As Japan gears up for a COVID-19 vaccination drive, a cheerful cartoon dog chatbot is doing its bit to reassure a notoriously vaccine-sceptical population and answer any questions they might have.
Trust in vaccines in Japan is among the lowest in the world, a study by the Lancet medical journal showed. Only half the population want to take a COVID-19 vaccine, a poll by national broadcaster NHK found last month.
It is among the last major economies to begin its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, which is seen as vital for preparations for the Olympic Games, due to open in fewer than 200 days, after being postponed in 2020 as the coronavirus spread.
The government is expected to approve Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine this weekend, and begin shots almost immediately, prioritising front-line health workers.
While the anti-vaccine movement in the United States is relatively new and driven largely by fears of autism, vaccine hesitancy in Japan stems from vague safety concerns going back decades.
Unproven reports of side effects halted active inoculation campaigns for mumps in the early 1990s and HPV in 2013.
Officials are counting on a generally high degree of compliance with medical directives that carry the government's stamp of approval.
But with waning support for Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's administration, partly over its handling of the pandemic, an enthusiastic take-up of the shots remains uncertain.
"In Japan, I would say that trust in the government can directly be associated with trust in vaccines," said Yuji Yamada, a doctor at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.
"It can still go both ways at this point," said Yamada, one of the 10 young Japanese physicians who helped create the dog chatbot to spread lessons learned from overseas vaccination efforts and to counter social media rumours.
Vaccine tsar Taro Kono, who has posted a video in which he talks frankly about possible side effects of coronavirus vaccines, promoted the cheerful dog chatbot on Twitter last week.
The dog, a Shiba-inu known as Corowa-kun - from the Japanese words for "coronavirus" and "vaccine" - wears a white doctor's coat and the app named for him gives automated answers to medical questions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Corowa-kun: Cartoon dog spreads awareness about Covid-19 vaccine in Japan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This perfectly synchronized dance video is weirdly satisfying to watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man shares life lessons that people can learn from plants. Watch inspiring video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Astronaut shares picture of Japan's Mount Fuji taken from space
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brazilian ballerina born without arms inspires people with her positive attitude
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dog practices ‘WWE moves’ on pooch sibling. Seen the adorably funny video yet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GIFs to emotional posts: Know how Twitter is celebrating Hug Day 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anand Mahindra’s share regarding Covid vaccine is a hit among netizens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congressman accidentally turns on filter on Zoom, shares hilarious post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US ‘Dancing dad’ grooves to Chammak Challo with wife. Netizens love the video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cincinnati Zoo shares enthralling clip of premises blanketed in snow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doctor’s post about mom’s wholesome message may melt your heart
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Netizens are swooning over this Guwahati waiter’s dance moves
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vikas Khanna’s cookie box and sewing kit related video cracks people up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
12-year-old turns teacher for neighbourhood kids during school closure in Egypt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox