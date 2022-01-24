Couple adopts daughter from India, beating all odds. Watch heartwarming video

Videos that show how people make their adopted children are always very emotional and heart-warming to watch. This video that was recently shared by the Instagram page of Humans of Bombay shows exactly that kind of a story. In it, viewers can see how a couple adopted their sweet daughter from India.

The father, Shane Michael Mylius and the mother, Johonna Jo Mylius - shared about their adoption journey in this video. The couple already had a daughter but decided to adopt another one from India. After two years of talking to agencies here, they got to know of a little, hearing impaired girl named Naina. And deep down, they knew immediately that this was their daughter.

When they finally came to India and met their child, the duo teared up when they finally got custody. The caption that accompanies this adorable video reads, “You don't have to share the same DNA to be family!” The video was complete with the information that not only is Naina enjoying her life with her new family but also, her older sister loves her a lot.

Watch the heartwarming video right here:

Since being posted on Instagram around an hour ago, this video has already received 31,000 likes. It has also received several comments from Instagram users who found this video way too adorable.

Many individuals took to the comments section of this video in order to post heart emojis. “So sweet,” posted another, followed by a heart and a crying emoji. “What an emotional journey to have a family. God bless them,” commented another. “Love has no boundaries,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?