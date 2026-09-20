Couple compares 4 years of living in Bengaluru with 6 years in Delhi: ‘Bangalore wins all points in safety’

From food and nightlife to safety, traffic and air quality, Bengaluru and Delhi offer vastly different experiences. A couple who have lived in both cities has shared a light-hearted comparison of what they love and miss about each place.

The couple shared what they loved and missed after spending four years in Bengaluru and six years in Delhi. (Instagram/pathandpassports)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also read: Bengaluru founder reflects on car-dependent life after trip abroad: ‘I now understand value of good footpath’)

Taking to Instagram, Vancha and Saksham shared a video on their joint account, @pathandpassports, comparing four years of living in Bengaluru with six years spent in Delhi.

Comparing food, safety and music

“Four years of us living in Bangalore...” Vancha begins, before Saksham adds, “...versus six years of our life in Delhi.”

The couple first turned to food. Saksham listed “Podi idli, masala dosas, and filter coffee...” while Vancha admitted that some Delhi favourites were hard to replace. “But, man, Delhi-style butter chicken and garlic naan is missing!” she said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Safety, however, was one area where Vancha felt Bengaluru had a clear advantage based on her own experience. “Bangalore wins all the points in safety. I feel completely safe here, whereas in Delhi, it was scary to step out after 9 PM,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Safety, however, was one area where Vancha felt Bengaluru had a clear advantage based on her own experience. “Bangalore wins all the points in safety. I feel completely safe here, whereas in Delhi, it was scary to step out after 9 PM,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The couple also spoke about the music they miss. Referring to his wife, Saksham said, “And for my Bollywood-loving wife, Hindi songs and Punjabi mixes...” Vancha quickly responded, “Missing! It's actually missing!”

Metro connectivity vs greenery

When it came to traffic, Saksham said the two cities were not very different. “In traffic, both cities are the same, but Delhi's metro connectivity is top-class.”

Vancha also reminisced about spontaneous encounters in the capital, saying, “And bumping into random friends at Rajiv Chowk is something else!”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Bengaluru, meanwhile, earned praise for its surroundings and air quality. “But here we are surrounded by South Indian hills...” Saksham said, before Vancha added, “An AQI of 30!” The two ended the comparison together with: “...and so much greenery!”

Sharing the clip, they wrote, “We love our life here in Bangalore and have no thoughts about moving, but we both spent our early life in Delhi and hence will always have a little piece of our heart”.

Watch the clip here:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

How did social media react?

The post drew reactions from viewers who joined the Bengaluru-versus-Delhi debate. One user wrote, “Delhi food is on another level.” Another said, “Safety makes a huge difference.” A third commented, “Both cities have their own charm.” Another viewer pointed to the contrast in air quality, writing, “That AQI difference is massive.”

(Also read: ‘Mehnat sabki khaas hai’: Bengaluru woman biker gives chocolate to female auto driver, praises her hard work)

HT.com has reached out to them for their comments, and the copy will be updated once a response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}