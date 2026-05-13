Couple shares emotional struggle of moving from Gurgaon to Bengaluru: ‘It feels very heavy on heart’

A couple’s emotional video about leaving their Gurgaon home and shifting to Bengaluru has struck a chord with social media users. The clip was shared on Instagram by Shubham on his joint family account, @lifeworklullaby, where he opened up about the difficult phase of moving cities with his family and baby.

A couple documented their difficult shift from Gurgaon to Bengaluru, calling house hunting stressful.(Instagram/lifeworklullaby)

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(Also read: Gurgaon founder calls out India's long-hours work culture, says 'Being available 24/7 doesn’t make you valuable')

In the video, Shubham reflects on how quickly life changed for the family. “Life is so strange, isn't it? We were just getting settled in Gurgaon when we found out we had to move to Bengaluru. When we shifted from Delhi to Gurgaon, we put so much love into this home, and just seven months later, we have to vacate it, it’s very heavy on the heart,” he said.

‘This wasn’t just a rented apartment’

He added that the house was not merely a place to stay, but a space where the couple built several important memories. “This wasn’t just a rented apartment; it’s where we started our content creation journey, where we learned to live independently, and where we learned how to manage our careers alongside Veda. We’ll have to do that same hustle all over again in Bangalore now,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking about the challenges of relocating to Bengaluru, Shubham said, “And trust me, finding a home in Bangalore is another task; there are so many options, but the rent is sky rocketing. Finding a good home within your budget is just impossible. But we love the hustle!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking about the challenges of relocating to Bengaluru, Shubham said, “And trust me, finding a home in Bangalore is another task; there are so many options, but the rent is sky rocketing. Finding a good home within your budget is just impossible. But we love the hustle!” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He also shared that the couple used movers and packers for the first time. “This is the first time we’ve used a movers and packers service, and trust me, they took more than half the work onto themselves. We didn't have to do anything; we just guided them. Shifting cities is not an easy task, and when you have to do it all with a baby, it’s even more difficult.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also shared that the couple used movers and packers for the first time. “This is the first time we’ve used a movers and packers service, and trust me, they took more than half the work onto themselves. We didn't have to do anything; we just guided them. Shifting cities is not an easy task, and when you have to do it all with a baby, it’s even more difficult.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The video was shared with a caption that read, “Life ka sabse mushkil phase chal raha hai. Ghar se aur ghar walon se door rehna pehle aasan lagta tha, lekin shayad zindagi ka sabse difficult part wahi hota hai.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video was shared with a caption that read, “Life ka sabse mushkil phase chal raha hai. Ghar se aur ghar walon se door rehna pehle aasan lagta tha, lekin shayad zindagi ka sabse difficult part wahi hota hai.” {{/usCountry}}

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Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

The clip drew several emotional reactions from viewers. One user wrote, “This is so relatable, shifting cities feels exciting at first but leaving a home behind is always painful.” Another said, “Gurgaon to Bengaluru with a baby is not easy at all, wishing you strength.” A third commented, “Home is never just four walls, it becomes a part of your journey.” Another user added, “Bengaluru house hunting is truly a task, especially with rising rents.” One person wrote, “The caption hit hard, staying away from family is the most difficult part of adult life.” Another said, “All the best for your new chapter in Bengaluru.”

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(Also read: Delhi man breaks down how much his Gurgaon company spends on him beyond CTC: ‘ ₹81,400 a month’)

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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