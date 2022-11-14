Cow slides down snowy mountain perfectly, viral video will cure Monday blues

For many, Monday is the start of the workweek. And returning to work triggers many feelings and makes people feel down. And if you're someone who is currently experiencing or can relate to these situations, you might be having a case of Monday blues. To help you deal with it, we have a video that will surely leave you with a smile and might also remind you of your childhood.

The video was shared on Twitter handle @buitengebieden. "Cow sliding down a hill," reads the caption written along with the video. The short clip shows a cow sliding down a snow-clad hill rather than trekking it down to reach its friend waiting on the other side. What is stunning to watch is that the cow makes a perfect landing and quickly stands up towards the end.

Watch the viral video below:

Cow sliding down a hill.. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/2RAB32mhY5 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) November 10, 2022

Since being shared on November 11, the post has gathered more than 2.3 million views. It has also received thousands of retweets and comments.

"Cow said sliding down the hilllllllllllllllllllllllllllllll," posted an individual. "Much like our childhood," expressed another. "Dog sliding down.....for fun," commented a third while sharing a video. "What's cool is that there are pre-existing tracks. So either this cow had done it before...or another one had

