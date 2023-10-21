Cow thinks it is a duck, completely ignores pet dad who tries telling him otherwise

Everyone needs a little pick-me-up, so here’s Dumpling, a cow who thinks he is a duck. Despite his pet dad telling him otherwise, the little one simply loves exploring all the things that ducks do, especially being in the water. He does all that with his best buddy Milkshake - as you may have guessed is a real duck. A video shared on social media captures one such moment between the duo. It also records Dumpling’s hilarious interaction with his pet dad.

The image shows a cow hanging out with a duck. (Screengrab)

The video opens with a text insert that reads, “My cow, Dumpling, always follows my duck, Milkshake, into the water. He is convinced that he is a duck.” The video shows a cow and a duck standing next to each other in a waterbody.

In the video, a person is heard saying to Dumpling, “You are not a duck. Get out of the water. Let’s go.” However, the cow pays no attention to his pet dad and instead looks away.

Take a look at this video of the cow who thinks it is a duck:

The video was shared five days ago and has since gone viral. Till now, the clip has accumulated nearly 2.7 million views. The share has also collected tons of comments from people. Netizens jokingly wrote how they can see “two ducks” and “no cow”.

How did Instagram users react to the video?

“There’s two ducks there… which one are you talking to,” joked an Instagram user. “Cow? I just see two ducks, exotic types maybe,” joined another. “He can be whatever he wants,” expressed a third. “Where’s the cow though, all I see are two ducks,” commented a fourth. “Don’t shatter his dreams,” wrote a fifth.

