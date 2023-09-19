Dog reacts to pet dad saying he will not take him while going outside

Pet parents love recording their dogs' reactions to various situations, and this pet dad did just that by having a fake phone conversation in front of his pooch named Teddy. A video shows how the dog reacts to hearing that his human will go outside without him. The image shows the dog named Teddy listening to his pet dad’s conversation over a call. (Instagram/@teddy_tedcocker)

“My @teddy_tedcocker is an extremely good boy!” reads the caption posted along with the video on Instagram. The clip opens to show the pet dad lying on a bed, making a fake phone call. He pretends to say that he is going out with someone.

“To hum mil rahe hai shaam ko? Ghumi ghumi? [So we are meeting in the evening],” the man purposely says. As soon as he says these words, the dog's ears perk up. The man continues and says that he will go out but won’t take Teddy with him as he is a “bad boy.” Upon hearing that, the dog instantly reacts and jumps on his pet dad as if to convince the man to take him outside too.

Watch this video of Teddy and his pet dad:

The video was shared a while back. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 11.4 million views. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments. While some expressed their love for Teddy, a few warned his pet dad not to go for ‘ghumi ghumi’ without the cute pooch.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to this dog video:

“I'm Teddy's lawyer, and you are defaming my client. He is an extremely good boy,” posted an Instagram user. “He is totally a GOOD BOY,” another individual echoed the same sentiment. “I instantly skipped this video, because my dog sitting next to me will react to ‘ghumi ghumi’,” shared a third.

“Agar teddy ke bina gaye na bhai! ID report karake uda dunga [If you go without Teddy, I will report your ID and get blocked],” joked a fourth. “The way he reacts when he says ghumi ghumi,” posted a fifth. “Teddy is a smart boy,” wrote a sixth. A few also reacted to the video using laughing out loud and heart emoticons.