Cramosa a fusion dish that combines samosa with croissant leaves people irked

The Internet is filled with various kinds of fusion dishes. While some of them are really tasty to eat and leave people satisfied, others do nothing but evoke the feeling of irritation in most. Cramosas is one such example. According to a picture posted on Twitter, it is a food that is a mashup version of samosas and croissants. And, people are now finding it hard to digest the combination.

The buzz about this dish started with a post by a Twitter user named Priyal. “What,” they wrote – a question you may be inclined to ask too – while sharing the picture. The image shows the items kept on a wooden board with a price tag kept in front. The text on the tag reads, “New Cramosa (Samosa Croissant With Mint Dip). ₹170.”

The Twitter user, while replying to her own post also shared the place where they clicked the picture. “To everyone asking, this is at Costa, Delhi airport,” they wrote.

Take a look at the post:

The post has been shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the tweet has accumulated more than 3,300 likes and counting. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many also showcased their reactions using memes.

“Translation : I want a croissant with masala,” joked a Twitter user. “Paap lagega yeh sab karne se inko,” shared another. “No no no,’ wrote a third.

Here’s how some others reacted:

What are your thoughts on the post? Would you try the dish?

