Crane delivers 110 inch television to Chinese man’s home, internet stunned by sheer scale of delivery

In the caption accompanying the video, Xu Zhenqing wrote, “A Chinese netizen shared a video: his newly bought 110 inch Huawei TV is being delivered to his home by a crane, because it’s too big!”

A video showing a massive 110 inch television being delivered to a man’s home using a crane has taken social media users by surprise. Shared on X by Xu Zhenqing, the clip captures the moment the oversized screen is carefully lifted through the air and guided towards a residential building, instantly sparking curiosity and amusement online.

Views climb as reactions pour in The clip quickly crossed more than two lakh views, with viewers flooding the comments section with humour, disbelief and practical questions about logistics and living spaces.

One viewer remarked, “That is funny. It doesnt weigh that much to begin with,” while another joked, “If your TV needs a crane, it’s not a TV… it’s an event.” The humour continued with comments such as, “TV so big, it came with its own crane” and “I’ve seen pianos but never a TV. Whatever it takes.”

Some users focused on the cost and planning involved. One wrote, “Gonna cost more on logistics than the TV,” while another wondered, “How will they take it out if they move lol.” Others questioned modern housing design, with remarks like, “This shows how badly the apartments are designed” and “So those high rise buildings have enough space to move in a 110 inch TV.”

A few reactions broadened the discussion beyond the delivery itself. One user observed, “In America we don’t watch TV anymore,” while another commented, “When money is not an issue. The house must be huge!” highlighting the lifestyle implied by such a purchase. Another viewer summed it up by writing, “First world problems. A few months back I upgraded to a 98 inch, luckily it fits in the lift. Dont think I can go any bigger though.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)