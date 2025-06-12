Crew member's family sobs uncontrollably after tragic Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad

Family members of Nganthoi Sharma Kongbrailatpam, a crew member on board Air India flight AI-171 bound for London, broke down upon hearing the news of the tragic plane crash. The family members were seen crying in a video after hearing about the crash.(X/@PTI_News)

Videos shared by news agency PTI showed Kongbrailatpam's families sitting are on their knees on the floor, flipping through family photo albums while wailing for her.

Take a look at the video here:

The family of 22-year-old Nganthoi Sharma Kongbrailatpam of Thoubal district in Manipur were seen consoling each other as they learned of the fatal crash, according to a report by NDTV.

"My child, my child, I raised with these hands, where have you gone? I want to see you. Where are you," a woman can be heard saying.

“Please bring my phone, I need to see her photos,” said another woman.

Her family said that she always dreamed of becoming an air hostess and began working with Air India in 2023. On Thursday morning, she informed her sister, Gitanjali, that she would be flying to London and will be unreachable. She assured her that she would be back on June 15, NDTV reported.

The family said that her phone was still reachable and are holding on to hope that she has somehow survived the tragic crash.

A miraculous survivor

A passenger from the ill-fated flight who miraculously survived the crash was seen walking away after the tragic accident. The survivor in Ahmedabad plane crash, identified as Ramesh Vishwaskumar Bucharvada, reportedly jumped from the aircraft at the last moment.

The 40-year-old survivor was assigned to seat 11A, near the emergency exit and later admitted to Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad. “Thirty seconds after take-off, there was a loud noise and then the plane crashed. It all happened so quickly,” Vishwash, who received “impact injuries” on his chest, eyes and feet, told HT.