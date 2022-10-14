Cute Beagle dog thinks it's being given commands to turn around as a song plays

For those who have pet dogs, it often becomes quite a challenge to train your dog to do as they are commanded. But once it is successfully done and the dogs know exactly what to do when given a certain command, life not only becomes much easier but also quite a lot of fun as the dog can end up doing some tricks, in exchange for treats or not. And that was exactly the case with the cute Beagle dog who can be seen in this video that was initially posted on TikTok and later reshared on Instagram. Due to this video's utter humour, there is a significant likelihood that you will want to watch it repeatedly. “So cute,” reads the caption that accompanies this adorable dog video.

A text insert that provides additional context for what can be seen in the video has been uploaded on Instagram along with the video. “When your dog thinks the song is actually giving her a command,” it reads. On TikTok, it was shared on the account named @lucylunaluw. The video can be seen playing the 1983 pop rock song Total Eclipse of the Heart by Bonnie Tyler in the background. This is where the dog thinks that it is giving her some commands to turn around.

Watch the video right here:

Since it was posted on September 27, this video has amassed over six lakh likes.

"This made me laugh my head off lol," a person on Instagram wrote. A second added, "No words - just, awwwwwwwwwwwwww." A third comment read, "Omg that’s so cute."