Cute doggo and fish are now friends. Watch to know how they boop each other

The videos that show animals bonding with each other are always quite an interesting and fun watch. These videos are ones that bring a smile to people's faces and continue to do so even after a while since they have watched it. One such adorable animal video has been shared on Instagram on the page named Animals Doing Things.

The video opens to show how a dog was taking a dip in some water against a beautiful landscape. The crystal clear, blue water makes it easy for people to notice that a fish had also been floating very close to this Dalmatian dog. Soon enough, the two boop each other. Both of the cute animals take this as a cue to run away from each other after some sudden contact.

The video was originally shared on the page dedicated to this cute Dalmatian doggo named Spotty. Since being posted, the video has gone all kinds of viral and garnered more than a whopping 7.6 million views on it. This adorable fur baby is based in Switzerland and this handle is used in order to document its day to day activities.

Watch the dog video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram around two days ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop going ‘aww’ at the innocent friendship between the two creatures. It has also received more than 1.5 million views so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “Hahaha so close and then chickened out on the attack.” “He boop the glugglug,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “I did not expect him to go for it.”

