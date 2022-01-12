Cute kitten and its human love playing hide and seek with each other. Watch

The videos that show moments of cute interactions between humans and their pets are always a delight to watch and a sure shot hit on the Internet. This video posted on Reddit shows how a human and his adorable little kitten are playing hide and seek with each other.

The video opens to show the man sitting in front of a staircase and waiting for his cat to come and discover the fact that he is right there. The kitten quickly understands that he is right there and jumps up with happiness as it comes across its human. This moment is truly a blissful watch.

“My kitten loves hide and seek,” reads the caption that accompanies this cute cat video. The kitten keeps seeking its human a few times throughout the video and the man is seen to be as amused and floored by the cuteness of his kitten as are the viewers.

Watch it here:

Since being shared on the subReddit r/aww around 15 hours ago, this post has raked in more than 4,000 upvotes. It has also accumulated various comments from people who love cats and kittens.

“That is hilarious, plus notice he jumps up to your head level!,” commented a Redditor. “My day was sad before watching this video” posted another. To this, the original poster replied, “Happy to be of assistance.” “I'm more aww about the grown man playing like a kid again rather than the kitten being cute. Y'all are adorable,” wrote a third.

What are your thoughts on this kitten video?