Cute kitten sits on mom's foot and does not let her leave home. Watch

The first rule of cats and kittens club is to not let your parents have any sense of freedom - they are yours to begin with. Their day will begin with loving you and their nights will end with you loving them right back.

In this video that has recently gone viral on Instagram, we can see the fuzzy footwear of a pet parent trying her level best to go out the door for whatever reason that she has behind it.

But here comes kitty to stop her from doing so. Unfortunately for the kitty and fortunately for the mom, she is so tiny that she cannot even scratch her, let alone cause some serious damage or meow loudly to let her dissatisfaction about this be known!

The caption to this video post was only of several heart-eyed cat emojis. And aptly so, because we can see that the only way that is left for this kitten to be able to stop its mom from going out and effectively leaving her behind - is to simply sit on her foot in the cutest possible way.

Throughout the video, the cat mom can be heard saying, “why can't I leave her? Why are you so cute?” To this, the kitten lets out some of the cutest meows you will ever hear.

Watch the literal ball of fluff make a valid point right here:

“By law, you cannot move and if you do, you have to take her with you,” said an Instagram user in a humorous way. “Aww so tiny and sweet,” said one.

“Take her with you,” and “just pick her up!” - suggested two others.

“Baby kittens are so cute but they grow up too fast,'' said a viewer.

Do you agree with this?

