Cute little girl gets a haircut at home from mom. Watch how brother, dad react

For a lot of us, getting a haircut at home from our parents or older siblings is a core memory that we often look back at and cherish. This particular video that has been recently shared on Instagram and has been going all kinds of viral, shows exactly that kind of a valuable moment in the life of a little girl who wanted to get her hair chopped by her mother. The video was shared on Instagram by this little girl's mother, Maya Vorderstrasse. This Instagram influencer and blogger has over 2.45 lakh followers on her verified page.

“She really wanted short hair, specifically requested 7 inches off. Something so simple has made this little lady the happiest. I hope I am doing a good job at teaching her that self-care is important, that she matters, and that she will always look beautiful no matter what she chooses to do. She keeps looking in the mirror and saying: “Mamãe, I look so pretty”! May she keep this confidence for the rest of her life. I will personally hunt down anyone who attempts to make her feel less than that. I just LOVE her,” reads the detailed caption accompanying this viral video.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram on June 27, the video has gotten more than ten lakh likes.

One comment on Instagram reads, "I don’t know why. But I almost cried. Her happiness. The fact that this could be her first cut. All of it. You’re a wonderful Mama!" "I just did this with my daughter! She's had long hair for so long and she asked to cut it the same length as your daughter! She absolutely loves it," another user adds. A third reply narrates, "Omg, I was cutting my hair short this weekend and had my daughter (she’s almost 4) do the first cut on my hair. Then she asked to cut her hair as short as mine. I didn’t have the guts to cut hers short so I only trimmed like an inch off hers but she was still so happy."