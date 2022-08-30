Cute pet dog's birthday has a Buzz Lightyear theme from Toy Story. See pics

Pet parents definitely like to go the extra mile when it comes to celebrating their cute little fur babies’ birthdays or any such special occasions that concern them. One such pet mom who goes by Crystal on Twitter has taken to her handle in order to share a series of photos from her adorable pet dog’s second birthday. But what is so interesting about this, you may ask? Well, the reason that this photo series of this sweet little pet dog has gone viral is that the dog can be seen dressed up in a Buzz Lightyear costume with all the Toy Story references that you can possibly imagine. The poster that can be seen behind the woman and her dog, as they pose for the camera also reads, “Two infinity and beyond.” It is a witty twist and pun on Buzz Lightyear's catchphrase.

The tweet was shared with the caption that reads, “My bb boy turned two yesterday. Two Infinity and Beyond.” Ever since it has been posted, this tweet has been receiving several appreciative comments from dog lovers, pet parents and well-wishers alike.

Here are the photos of the dog from his second birthday:

My bb boy turned two yesterday🥹🤍

Two Infinity and Beyond 💫 pic.twitter.com/UkS3XCfUtZ — Crystal (@crystaaals_) August 29, 2022

Posted yesterday, it has already received over 61,000 likes and the numbers only keep going up. Many people have taken to the replies of this tweet in order to wish the adorable pooch.

A Twitter user, in the comment section of this tweet, shared a similar celebration of her doggo’s birthday:

Happy Birthday to your boy! Mine turned two in June 🥺 pic.twitter.com/K3fT9kLo3c — nat (@natalietbh) August 30, 2022

Several others have taken to the replies in order to share their own dog’s photos as well.