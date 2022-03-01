Cute video of bride bonding with German Shepherd doggo will make your day. Watch

People who have pet cats or dogs always know how much happier life becomes with their pets by their side. And of course, one could never let go of their cute little pets on the biggest day of their life, their wedding. This video that was posted on Instagram shows how a bride bonds with her German Shepherd dog on the day of her wedding. There is a chance that you will find this video extremely cute.

The video opens to show a woman sitting on the floor. She can be seen beautifully decked up from head to toe in her bridal attire and jewellery. She sits in quite a happy mood because lo and behold, beside her one can see her adorable fur baby. The German Shepherd doggo can also be seen sitting on the floor next to her and looking intently at the bride. This moment of cute bonding between the pet and its parent is a must-watch.

The video also goes on to show how the bride knows how the dog is trained and asks for its paw. The dog instantly puts its paw in her hand and gets very excited about it. It then jumps around a bit and climbs on top of the bride, or at least tries to in the most adorable way ever. This video that was uploaded on Instagram and involves a furry pooch and its human whose wedding it was, was captioned with, “Bride.” The caption was complete with a few heart emojis.

Watch the dog video right here:

The video was uploaded on Instagram on February 16 and has received almost 74,500 views on it so far. It has also received several positive comments from dog lovers.

Many took to the comments section to flood it with heart or heart-eyed face emojis. “Lovable,” commented an Instagram user. “So cute,” posted another. When asked, the page also replied by saying that the dog is a year old.

What are your thoughts on this dog video?