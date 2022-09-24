Home / Trending / Dad builds a playhouse with an elevator for kid. Watch how the little one reacts

Dad builds a playhouse with an elevator for kid. Watch how the little one reacts

trending
Published on Sep 24, 2022 11:00 AM IST

The video capturing a kid’s happiness while using an elevator at a playhouse designed by his dad was posted on Twitter.

The image, taken from the Twitter video, shows the kid inside the elevator of his playhouse designed by his dad.(Imgur/@Tourmalin)
The image, taken from the Twitter video, shows the kid inside the elevator of his playhouse designed by his dad.(Imgur/@Tourmalin)
ByTrisha Sengupta

A video showing how a dad designed a playhouse for his kid completed with a working elevator is going viral online. Originally posted on Imgur, the video captured people’s attention after being re-shared on Twitter. The wholesome video is making people smile and may have the same effect on you too.

“This Dad built his son a playhouse with an elevator and the baby's reaction is pure joy,” reads the caption posted along with the viral video. The wonderful video opens to show the kid going towards the playhouse with a smile on his face. As soon as the child reaches the playhouse, he gets inside the manually operated tiny elevator.

We won’t give away everything that the video shows, so take a look at the beautiful clip to see how the kid reacts:

The video has been posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 4.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also gathered several comments. People couldn’t stop talking about the cuteness of the clip.

“Why am I tearing up,” wrote a Twitter user hinting that the video left them emotional. “Imagine the magic this gorgeous boy is experiencing!!!” expressed another. “Hero,” posted a third. “Yay! That baby is pure joy! I love his little yays. So precious!” commented a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter viral video
twitter viral video

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out