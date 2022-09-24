Dad builds a playhouse with an elevator for kid. Watch how the little one reacts

A video showing how a dad designed a playhouse for his kid completed with a working elevator is going viral online. Originally posted on Imgur, the video captured people’s attention after being re-shared on Twitter. The wholesome video is making people smile and may have the same effect on you too.

“This Dad built his son a playhouse with an elevator and the baby's reaction is pure joy,” reads the caption posted along with the viral video. The wonderful video opens to show the kid going towards the playhouse with a smile on his face. As soon as the child reaches the playhouse, he gets inside the manually operated tiny elevator.

We won’t give away everything that the video shows, so take a look at the beautiful clip to see how the kid reacts:

This Dad built his son a playhouse with an elevator and the baby's reaction is pure joy.



🎥 Imgur/Tourmalin pic.twitter.com/zTlWxKf7fc — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) September 22, 2022

The video has been posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 4.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also gathered several comments. People couldn’t stop talking about the cuteness of the clip.

“Why am I tearing up,” wrote a Twitter user hinting that the video left them emotional. “Imagine the magic this gorgeous boy is experiencing!!!” expressed another. “Hero,” posted a third. “Yay! That baby is pure joy! I love his little yays. So precious!” commented a fourth.