Dad gets cute baby a football and a goalpost, watch what happens as he grows up

Many parents end up introducing their children to different hobbies and pastimes that they think might interest the little munchkins. But this particular dad has taken it to the next level, as is evident in an Instagram video that showcases his child who grows up from a little baby to a toddler, through various snippets of it. But this is not all, one gets to see how this dad had gotten his little baby son a football and a goalpost without any other hopes and just placed this ball in front of his legs since he was a little baby, who wasn’t even aware of what he was doing.

But of course, as he grew up, the child realised that this ball goes into the goalpost and slowly even became quite good at it, so to speak. “To be continued,” reads the caption that accompanies this video that has now gone viral on the social media platform. The video has been shared on the Instagram page of the dad, whose name is Luca Read and has more than 2,000 followers on it.

Watch it below:

Shared on September 4, this video has received over 7.87 lakh likes on it as of now.

“A champion was made,” reads a top comment. “Ronaldo been real quiet since this came out,” hilariously posted another individual. “Amazing,” shared a third.