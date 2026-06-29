'Dad handed me 1 lakh': Indian CEO in Dubai celebrates success with father's first drive in her G-Wagon

A Dubai-based Indian CEO has struck an emotional chord online after sharing a heartwarming video of her father taking his first drive in her G-Wagon, five years after he supported her move abroad with ₹1 lakh.

An Indian CEO in Dubai won hearts after sharing her father’s first drive in her G-Wagon. (Instagram/mansiinsights)

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A father’s belief comes full circle

Mansi Panchal shared the video on Instagram with a text overlay that read: "Dad handed me ₹1 lakh when I left for Dubai. Five years later his first drive in our G-Wagon"

The short clip appears to celebrate not just financial success, but the emotional journey behind it. For Panchal, the moment seemed to mark the fulfilment of a dream that began with her father’s faith in her when she left home to build a life in Dubai.

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{{^usCountry}} The video was shared with the caption: "The man who believed in me from day 1." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video was shared with the caption: "The man who believed in me from day 1." {{/usCountry}}

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The clip shows how a simple gesture of support from a parent can become the foundation of a life-changing journey. Panchal’s post resonated with many viewers who saw it as a reminder of the sacrifices families make and the joy of being able to give back to them.

Watch the clip here:

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Internet calls it inspiring

The video has drawn several reactions from social media users, many of whom praised Panchal’s journey and the bond she shares with her father. One user wrote, "More power to you girl", while another commented, "That's so inspiring".

A third user shared an emotional reaction and said, "God bless all hardworking people like you, who leave their parents, home and friends behind just to fulfil their dreams, give back to their families, and see that big, proud smile on their faces."

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Another user summed up the mood of the clip by writing, "Monday is still away, but motivation has already arrived."

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HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)