Dad shares how a conversation with daughter made him lose 78 kgs

Losing weight can be a challenging journey, and many people struggle with finding the right motivation to start and stick to a weight loss plan. And this Canadian man was no different. However, a conversation with his daughter in a playground motivated him, and he has been able to lose 78 kgs weight since then. The father-daughter duo now go to the gym and a play centre together.

Twitter user DaveMurNQ with his daughter. (Twitter/@DaveMurYYC)

“Five years ago my daughter, who was four years old, wanted to race home from the playground. At almost 400 lbs and half a muscle in my left leg from an incident, I said ‘I’m sorry you know Dad can’t run’. The look of sadness lit a fire in me like never before. Now, I’ve lost 172 lbs. We race all the time. We box together. We goto the gym together. When I take her to a play center I don’t have to watch from the couches. Find Your Reason!” wrote Twitter user DaveMurNQ while sharing a collage on the microblogging site.

He replied to his own tweet and shared a video of himself with his daughter enjoying at a play centre. He captioned the video, “Here’s a video of the first time I was able to follow her down a slide at Treehouse play center.”

Take a look at the tweet below:

Since being shared on April 3, the tweet has been viewed over 3.9 million times, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted many to post their thoughts in the comments section. While many found his journey inspiring, others shared about their weight loss journey.

Here’s how people reacted to the tweet:

An individual expressed, “You are a hero, sir! And an amazing dad!” “What a great story. That you are so active with your daughter, showing her the healthy way to live is spectacular. You so deserve the new life you have given both of you. Nice job!!” shared another. A third wrote, “Awesome job Dad. I lost 20 pounds too. Keep going my friend. We can do this.” “Way to go man!! Very inspiring! You sound like a great dad,” posted a fourth.

