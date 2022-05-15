Dad tries teaching baby girl how to hold computer mouse, she thinks it's a phone

Work from home or not, many people end up having a computer setup at home for whatever purposes they need it. Just like this one person who is working on his computer but has his little baby daughter to keep him company. And what happens in this adorable Instagram video has been making people smile from ear to ear and will likely have the same effect on you.

The video opens to show this man sitting in front of a computer monitor, with his baby daughter on his lap. The little girl inquisitively looks around her father's work desk where the different components of the computer are kept. Her father also takes this opportunity to acquaint her with the workings of a computer and proceeds to introduce her to the keyboard and the mouse.

He asks her to properly look at the keyboard and then proceeds to put her hand on the mouse so that she can understand how it works. But her innocent little brain thinks that the mouse is, in fact, a phone that she often sees around the house. She then picks up the mouse, puts it to her ear and proceeds to say ‘hello’ in the cutest way ever.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram on April 25 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop going ‘aww’ at how entirely adorable the baby girl is. It has also received more than 9.6 million views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “Innocence at its best.” “Hello, cutie pie,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Such a cutie.” Many others took to the comments section in order to flood it with emojis of laughing faces.

What are your thoughts on this cute baby video?