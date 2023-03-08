Home / Trending / Dance group's Holi performance on Bollywood songs will amaze you. Watch

Dance group's Holi performance on Bollywood songs will amaze you. Watch

Published on Mar 08, 2023 11:14 AM IST

A dance group's way of wishing everyone a Happy Holi in Bollywood style has gone viral on the Internet. Watch their performance inside.

Holi 2023: Dance group's Holi performance.(Instagram/@yellowstripedance)
ByVrinda Jain

Holi is the time when people of all ages step out of their homes to have fun and play with colours and pichkaris. This day is marked with a lot of enthusiasm and joy. Amid the celebrations of Holi, a recent video of a dance group's way of wishing everyone a Happy Holi in Bollywood style has taken the Internet by storm.

Shared on Instagram by Yellow Stripe Dance Company, a group of men and women in ethnic wear can be seen dancing to several Bollywood songs. As different songs played, the group's attire also changed.

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared just three days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over one lakh times. The clip also has more than 7,000 likes and several comments.

Take a look at a few reactions below:

An individual in the post's comments section wrote, "It feels like it should never end!! Beautiful." Another person added, "Such a beautiful sync and lovely performance by each of you. I have watched this reel like 50+ times, and I'm still not done. Happy Holi guys." A third person commented, "This is the first I have come to your page. I'm totally blown by this performance. You have got a permanent fan."

