Dance off between two men at wedding goes viral, people call it ‘epic’

Dancing is a fun and important part of many Indian weddings. The videos showing people grooving to various hit numbers at weddings are often absolutely entertaining to watch. Just like this clip shared on Instagram. The video shows two men having an epic dance off.

The video is posted on the official Instagram page of a band called Pink Panther Studios. “Epic dance off with some legends!,” they wrote and shared the video. The clip opens to show two men standing in front of each other grooving to a hit Punjabi song.

Take a look at the video that may make you want to get out of your seat to shake a leg too:

The video was shared last month. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 1.1 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Uncle with the grey coat is super graceful!! God bless him!,” wrote an Instagram user. “Outstanding,” commented another. “Aww. So cute,” posted a third. “Awesome,” expressed a fourth. Many shared their reactions through fire or heart emoticons. A few also wrote “Epic” to show their reactions.