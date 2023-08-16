Dancing dadi grooves to Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s What Jhumka. Watch

A video of an elderly woman dancing to the tunes of the upbeat song What Jhumka has been making rounds on Instagram. The song, picturised on Ranveer Singh and Ali Bhatt, is from the family drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Ever since its release, it has made its way into the hearts of people.

Dancing Dadi Ravi Bala Sharma tapping her feet to the song What Jhumka. (Instagram/@ravi.bala.sharma)

“Happy weekend!” wrote 65-year-old artist Ravi Bala Sharma while sharing a dance video on Instagram. In the video, Sharma gracefully dances to the energetic beats of the popular song What Jhumka while wearing a stunning lehenga and choli with her hair neatly in a bun. There is a good chance that this video will put you in groovy spirits and make you want to shake a leg with her.

Watch the video of Dancing Dadi grooving to What Jhumka here:

The video was shared on July 28 on Instagram. Since then, it has gathered more than 1.5 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this video of a woman dancing to What Jhumka:

An Instagram user commented, “That’s true age is just a number.”

“How graceful!” added another, while a third shared, “Wow! What a lovely dance, dadi ji.”

A fourth expressed, “Awesome. Too good. You truly are an inspiration to people out there. Stay this beautiful and graceful always, ma’am.”

Many even dropped heart and fire emoticons after watching this dance video. What are your thoughts on this dance to What Jhumka? Did it leave you grooving along?

About the song What Jhumka

Originally written by Raja Mehdi Ali Khan, the lyrics have been given a contemporary twist by Amitabh Bhattacharya, who has added a rap and new lyrics to the song. The vocals are beautifully rendered by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi, with Ranveer Singh singing the rap portion. The music is composed by the talented team of Madan Mohan and Pritam, making it a must-listen for music lovers.

