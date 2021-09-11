‘Dancing’ lemurs at England’s Chester Zoo amuse people, their pictures go viral

Have you ever seen those images that showcase different antics of animals and they often leave you amazed and amused, all at the same time? These images capturing rare ‘dancing’ lemurs perfectly fit that category. Shared on Chester Zoo’s official Instagram page, a post about the creatures has now won people’s hearts.

“You NEED to see these ‘dancing lemurs!’” the zoo wrote while sharing the images. In the next few lines, they added more about the animals shown in the pictures. “Beatrice and Elliot are the ONLY Coquerel’s sifaka in the UK… and they’re incredibly charismatic! When on the ground, they move with their arms in the air while galloping sideways - rather like they’re performing an elegant dance! And when in the trees, these amazing acrobats can leap an impressive 30ft - quite a distance when you’re only 2ft tall!” they added.

The zoo also shared how the lemurs are losing their habitat. “Sadly, dramatic habitat loss in its native Madagascar means the species is critically endangered. That’s why we’re striving to establish a new safety-net population in Europe’s leading charity zoos to help prevent their extinction and preserve options for future conservation,” Chester Zoo explained.

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 7,000 likes and counting. It has also accumulated different comments from netizens too.

“These pictures always look like captions should say “Caught me!” or “What?’,” joked an Instagram user. “Omg amazing pics. Got to see these the other week, so cool seeing them leap around their enclosure, adore them,” expressed another. “Amazing, beautiful animal!!” shared a third. A few also posted heart emoticons to express their reactions.

