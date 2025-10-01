Daughter captures father’s spirited garba dance at Navratri event, internet says ‘uncle stole the show’

A heart-warming video from Navratri festivities has captured the internet’s attention after a woman shared her father’s energetic Garba performance. A father stole the show online with his spirited Garba moves.(Instagram/iamnotyourbruh._)

The clip, posted on Instagram by Naisha, shows her father immersed in the celebratory spirit, dancing with unmatched enthusiasm in a traditional kurta-pyjama paired with sunglasses.

Adding to the playful tone, the video carried an overlay text that read: “Sorry, Mom, we’d have been home hours ago, but this was your husband at Garba.”

Naisha captioned the post with affection: “He forgot we had a home. Love him. And honestly, I couldn’t ask for a better Garba partner than him.”

The internet reacts with love

The video quickly went viral, drawing many appreciative comments. Social media users poured in their admiration for the father, with many calling the moment a reminder of how festivals bring families together. For some, it was a nostalgic throwback to their own childhood celebrations, while for others it was simply a celebration of unfiltered happiness.

One viewer noted, “Navratri becomes extra special when the father joins the circle of joy.” Another user highlighted his style, writing, “He looks extra cool,” while a third exclaimed, “Uncle stole the whole show.” The stream of appreciation continued, with one person remarking, “Awesome! May God bless this awesome family!” and another saying, “This was so wholesomee.”

One user summed up the collective reaction, “It is so heartening to see such joy. He has set the real festive mood.”