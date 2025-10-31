Daughter gifts mother first ever business class trip abroad, leaving her emotional: 'Badhiya lag raha hai yaar'

A heart warming video of an Indian daughter surprising her mother with a business class experience on her first international trip has captured the internet’s affection. Content creator Prakriti Arora shared the emotional moment on Instagram, showing viewers each step of their journey from Delhi airport to boarding the flight. A woman secretly booked business class for her mother’s first overseas flight, capturing her emotional reaction.(Instagram/escapetolandscapes)

Surprise at the airport

The clip opens with Arora and her mother arriving at the Delhi airport. Her mother appears excited and unaware of the surprise ahead. Arora can be heard saying that her mother has no clue because she has the tickets. The two check in, look around the duty free zone and later enjoy a meal at the airport lounge, still leaving the mother in the dark about the plans.

Business class reveal

The real surprise unfolds once they board the aircraft. Arora turns to her mother and reveals their seats while saying, "Hamari seat yaha pe hai. You're flying buisness." Her mother, taken by shock and emotion, responds, "Oh my god. I am getting emotional. Muje lag raha tha ki tum baar baar chipa rahi thi toh kuch toh hai." She then makes a video call to her husband to share the joyful news. As the video ends, she smiles and says, "Badhiya lag raha hai yaar."

Heartfelt caption moves viewers

The video was shared with a touching caption expressing Arora’s joy at fulfilling this milestone. She wrote that giving her mother the surprise was unforgettable and that seeing her mother’s happy tears made it all worthwhile. She added that while she has taken many business class flights this year, this one with her mother will always remain the most special. Arora encouraged others to do something similar for their parents, writing that money may not buy happiness for everyone but surprising parents certainly brings incomparable joy.

Internet reacts with love

The wholesome clip has received more than 106k views so far and the comment section is overflowing with admiration. One viewer wrote, "Daughters doing this. real queen energy," while another shared, "She deserves the world and everyone deserves a daughter like you." A third user commented, "This video made me so emotional such a beautiful moment," followed by someone appreciating the gesture saying, "Such a beautiful moment thank you for sharing with us." Another viewer noted, "This is so special," while a user added, "Pampering your parents is another level of satisfaction."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)