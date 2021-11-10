Daughter shares heartwarming throwback video of dad proposing mom

A daughter recently took to Instagram to share a video of a sweet moment when her dad proposed her mom. The heartwarming clip is now making people happy. There is a chance that it will have the same effect on you too.

Actor Sarah Helbringer posted the video on her personal Instagram page. It is now being re-shared by many. “I think i’ll share this video every year. Happy anniversary mom and pops (and thanks dad for setting the bar real high with this proposal),” she wrote while posting the video.

We won't give away what the video shows, so take a look yourself:

The video has been shared five days ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered more than 52,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. People have also shared varied reactions.

“This is so amazing!!!!! Thanks for sharing this beautiful love and light with us. And yeah, you should post it every year,” wrote an Instagram user. “Her face is so cute and surprised,” posted another.

Many pointed how her mother resembles Jennifer Aniston. Just like this individual who shared, “Happy anniversary!!!!! Has anyone ever told your mama she looks like Jennifer Aniston a little?!!!!”

What are your thoughts on the video?

