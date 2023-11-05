‘Dear King…’: Zomato, Swiggy, and more react to Virat Kohli’s 49th ODI hundred vs SA

“Greatness meets greatness,” tweeted the International Cricket Council (ICC) after Virat Kohli marked a historic moment with his 49th ODI hundred at Eden Gardens against South Africa in the ongoing World Cup. With this, he equalled Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most One-Day Internationals hundreds. Kohli achieved this feat in the 119th ball in the 49th over of the match.

ICC shared this graphic on X after Virat Kohli equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most ODI hundreds. (X/ICC)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As Virat Kohli is just a century away from becoming the batter with the most centuries in ODI history, a wave of happiness has swept across the nation. Along with cricket fans, brands also join in the celebration, flooding social media with posts commemorating this extraordinary milestone.

Take a look at what ICC posted on X.

The BCCI posted this.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here’s how brands reacted to Kohli’s record-equalling ton.

Zomato sent a cake in the shape of chole bhature as Virat Kohli equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s record on his 35th birthday.

Swiggy used the viral ‘Just looking like a wow’ trend to celebrate Kohli’s remarkable feat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The heir to the throne,” tweeted Puma with a picture of Virat Kohli.

Clothing brand Wrogn shared a picture of Kohli on Instagram with the text, “History rewrites itself.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chips brand Too Yumm also shared a post on Kohli’s record-equalling ton with Sachin Tendulkar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the ongoing World Cup edition, Virat Kohli notched up his second century, alongside an impressive tally of five half-centuries. In the tournament’s history, this is Kohli’s third ODI century.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON