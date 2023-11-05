‘Dear King…’: Zomato, Swiggy, and more react to Virat Kohli’s 49th ODI hundred vs SA
Swiggy creatively used ‘Just looking like a wow’ trend to celebrate Virat Kohli’s record-equalling ODI hundred at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
“Greatness meets greatness,” tweeted the International Cricket Council (ICC) after Virat Kohli marked a historic moment with his 49th ODI hundred at Eden Gardens against South Africa in the ongoing World Cup. With this, he equalled Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most One-Day Internationals hundreds. Kohli achieved this feat in the 119th ball in the 49th over of the match.
As Virat Kohli is just a century away from becoming the batter with the most centuries in ODI history, a wave of happiness has swept across the nation. Along with cricket fans, brands also join in the celebration, flooding social media with posts commemorating this extraordinary milestone.
Take a look at what ICC posted on X.
The BCCI posted this.
Here’s how brands reacted to Kohli’s record-equalling ton.
Zomato sent a cake in the shape of chole bhature as Virat Kohli equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s record on his 35th birthday.
Swiggy used the viral ‘Just looking like a wow’ trend to celebrate Kohli’s remarkable feat.
“The heir to the throne,” tweeted Puma with a picture of Virat Kohli.
Clothing brand Wrogn shared a picture of Kohli on Instagram with the text, “History rewrites itself.”
Chips brand Too Yumm also shared a post on Kohli’s record-equalling ton with Sachin Tendulkar.
In the ongoing World Cup edition, Virat Kohli notched up his second century, alongside an impressive tally of five half-centuries. In the tournament’s history, this is Kohli’s third ODI century.