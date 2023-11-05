Yuvraj Singh pens heartfelt note, shares pics on Virat Kohli’s 35th birthday

Virat Kohli turned 35 today, and people are taking to social media to wish the cricketer. Yuvraj Singh, too, shared a heartwarming post on the ace cricketer’s birthday. In his post, he reminisced how Kohli was ‘hungry to perform’ when he joined the Indian Cricket Team and how he was able to make a ‘mark for himself’. He also expressed his pride in witnessing Kohli’s journey from ‘strength to strength’. Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh on cricket field. (Instagram/@yuvisofficial)

“When you joined the team as a youngster who was eager for opportunities and hungry to perform, it was clear to everyone that you were destined for greatness. You’ve not only made a mark for yourself but have also inspired countless others to strive for excellence,” reads a part of the birthday post that Yuvraj Singh shared for Virat Kohli. Alongside, he shared a few pictures of himself with Kohli. The pictures show several moments that the two shared on the cricket field.

He added, “As you celebrate another year of breaking and setting records, take a moment to reflect on all that you’ve achieved. Proud to have shared this incredible journey with you, and to see you grow from strength to strength. May your passion and determination continue to drive you and the Indian team to new heights in the World Cup and make our nation proud once again. Happy Birthday #KingKohli.”

Take a look at the entire post here:

The post was shared two hours ago. It has since accumulated over four lakh likes, and the numbers are still increasing. Many cricket fans even flocked to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here’s what people posted in the comments:

“Happy birthday King of cricket,” posted an Instagram user.

Another added, “Chase master.”

“Happy birthday King. Hope you lift the cup on the 19th,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “He made Yuvi proud. Happy birthday to the greatest of all time.”

“Bond between them,” remarked a fifth.

Many in the comments section wished Virat Kohli on his birthday.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON