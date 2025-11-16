Deepinder Goyal triggers online buzz after 'mystery device' on his forehead goes viral

Zomato CEO and founder Deepinder Goyal recently shared a set of photographs on his official X account, capturing moments from his visit to a school supported by FeedingIndia. Captioning the post, Goyal wrote, "Was so wonderful and fulfilling to spread joy and happiness to children in a school supported by FeedingIndia." Deepinder Goyal’s school visit photos trended when users noticed a 'mystery device' on his forehead and shared humorous guesses about what it could be.(X/@deepigoyal)

However, one particular photograph unexpectedly became the centre of online chatter. In the image, Goyal is seen posing with another man, and a small golden stone like object appears near the side of his forehead. The object quickly sparked widespread curiosity across X, turning into a major talking point among users.

Mystery of the golden stone amuses users

What was intended as a wholesome update soon transformed into a light hearted mystery hunt, as users flooded the comments section with theories, humour and imaginative interpretations. One user wrote, "Incredible insights. Simple yet groundbreaking. But the mystery of the infinity stone is still unresolved. Does this stone have any connection to anti gravity blood flow to the brain?" Another comment wondered aloud, "So the mystery device is likely a sensor to measure blood flow to the brain?" prompting Goyal himself to join the fun with a playful response that read, "This could very well be the infinity stone."

The amusing theories continued piling up. A user chimed in with, "Zomato Gold" while another asked, “Deepinder Goyal sir what is in your near right eyebrow golden chip?”. One more user joined the speculation, asking, "Bro, is that an Infinity stone on your face?" Someone else simply expressed fascination saying, "Cool stuff. But what’s this? Some new health accessory?"

About Deepinder Goyal

Deepinder Goyal co-founded the food delivery service Zomato in 2008. According to Forbes, his current net worth is $1.8 billion.