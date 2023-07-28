Deer take shelter alongside humans amid heavy rain, adorable video goes viral

Many videos on the internet show a heartful interaction between humans and animals. From a man playing with a lion, a dog giving sneaky kisses to its human to a dolphin cuddling with a woman, many such clips never fail to make us smile. Now, another such video is going viral on social media. It shows a group of deer, unfazed by humans, taking shelter alongside them during heavy rainfall.

Deer take shelter alongside humans amid heavy rain.(Instagram/@ Tansu Yegen )

This video was shared by Tansu Yegen on Twitter. It opens to show a heavy downpour. As the camera pans from the roadside to a shelter under a building, one can see several deer standing next to a group of people. While some people are just standing next to them, a few others can be seen clicking their pictures with the deer. In the caption of the post, Tansu Yegen wrote, "The situation in the Japanese city of Nara during a downpour."

Watch this video of a group of deer standing alongside humans:

This video was shared on July 26 on Twitter. Since being shared, it has gone extremely viral with over 33 million views. The clip also has several likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts and views on it.

Check out what people are saying about this viral clip of deer and humans here:

An individual commented, "Truly a blessing to see, the calm that they show in this side by side, very nice." A second added, "It's truly remarkable to witness such a harmonious relationship between animals & humans, where the deer feel safe & at ease in the presence of people. It serves as a heartwarming example of how humans can coexist peacefully with wildlife." A third posted, "Aww, how sweet! This makes me think how every downpour, the animals must be hiding somewhere." A fourth wrote, "This is just unreal."

