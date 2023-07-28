Dog gives sneaky kisses to man when he is not looking. Watch

Dogs have their own ways to show their love for their pet parents. There are several videos on social media that show the pooches hugging or kissing their humans. One such video of a cute doggo was posted on Twitter. However, what makes this clip different from the others is the way the dog plants kisses sneakily on its human. No prizes for guessing, the video is absolutely adorable to watch. The image shows the dog giving sneaky kisses to its human. (Screengrab)

The clip is shared with an apt caption that reads, “Sneaky kisses”. The delightful clip opens to show a man sitting on a couch with a tiny dog perched on its backrest. Within moments, the dog leans in and places a kiss on the man’s cheek. However, as the man reacts and looks towards the dog, the doggo starts staring somewhere else. This wonderful scene goes on throughout the video until the very end.

Take a look at this video of a man getting kisses from his pet dog:

Isn’t that simply adorable? This dog video is so adorable, it has the power to uplift someone’s mood almost instantly. Several netizens took to the comments section of the video to share how it left them happy.

Also read: Dog ignores pet mom after getting kiss from pet dad

What did Twitter users say about this video of a dog kissing its human?

“That’s so cute,” commented a Twitter user. “How lovely,” expressed another. “My type of love,” shared a third. “My dog never needs to be sneaky when kissing me, of course I think being sneaky is more fun lol,” posted a fourth. “And that cute little smile when it sneaks a kiss!” wrote a fifth.

The video was posted on July 25 and since then, it has gone viral. Till now, the clip has accumulated close to 16.4 million views and the numbers are only increasing. What are your thoughts on this sweet video of a dog and its human?