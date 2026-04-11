Dehradun family celebrates birth of daughter with ‘Beti hui hai’ banner on decorated car: ‘Our laxmi has arrived’

A joyful scene outside a hospital in Dehradun has caught attention online, where a family gave a warm and emotional welcome to their newborn baby girl. A text overlay on the video reads, “Our Laxmi has arrived”. (@_anandikshaa/Instagram)

Cars parked outside were covered in pink and white balloons, creating a festive atmosphere. Large banners on cars read “Beti hui hai”, proudly announcing the arrival of the daughter in a simple yet heartfelt way.

The video of the warm welcome was shared on Instagram by @_anandikshaa, who is the baby’s mother.

She posted it with the caption, “Our hearts are full, and our home is complete”, expressing the family’s happiness at the new arrival.

The video quickly drew interest for its touching and celebratory mood.

Heartfelt welcome: In the video, family members can be seen gathered at the house, welcoming the baby girl with visible emotion.

Some appear teary-eyed, while others smile and look on with pride, as they come together to celebrate the new arrival and share the joy of the special moment.

A text overlay on the video reads, “Our Laxmi has arrived”, referring to the baby girl as a symbol of prosperity and happiness.

The moment stands out not just for the warm welcome but also for the emotions it captured. Instead of a quiet return home, the family chose to celebrate the birth cheerfully and visibly, making the occasion feel even more special and memorable.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds.

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